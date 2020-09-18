Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in eastern Atlantic: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern tropical Atlantic, and some slight strengthening is possible on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles-per-hour (65 km per hour) was located about 630 miles (1,015 km) west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, the NHC said.

Wilfred is the last designated storm name of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and naming will switch to the Greek Alphabet for the second time in history.