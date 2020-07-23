Tropical storm warning issued for portions of Texas coast, U.S. NHC says

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Eight is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night and a warning has been issued for portions of the Texas coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The depression is located about 430 miles (690 kilometers) east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Thursday.

“The tropical depression is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches through Monday along the Gulf Coast of the United States from Louisiana to south Texas,” the NHC added.