NHC: Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become hurricane by Friday

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is seen at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, U.S. August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane by Friday or Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The storm is located about 155 miles (250 kilometers) west-northwest of Punta Cana Dominican Republic, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles-per-hour (95 km per hour), the NHC said.

“Isaias is forecast to be near the central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the northwest Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster added.