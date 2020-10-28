Storm Zeta to strengthen, make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday: U.S. NHC

FILE PHOTO: A man rides his bicycle while palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Zeta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Zeta is about 390 miles (625 km) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi river and is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles (110 km) per hour, the NHC said on Tuesday.