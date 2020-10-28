Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Storm Zeta to strengthen, make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday: U.S. NHC

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man rides his bicycle while palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Zeta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Zeta is about 390 miles (625 km) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi river and is packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles (110 km) per hour, the NHC said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

