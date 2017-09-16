Storm Norma becomes hurricane in Pacific off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Storm Norma became a hurricane on Friday evening as it barreled towards the southernmost reaches of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

At 0300 GMT, Norma was 270 miles (435 km) south of Cabo San Lucas and moving north north-west at 2 miles per hour (4 km/h), the Miami-based NHC said. The Category 1 storm was blowing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (121 km/h), the center said.

Norma was expected to strengthen somewhat during the next couple of days, the NHC said.

According to the NHC forecasts, Norma could hit southern parts of Baja California near to its popular tourist resorts by Monday, when it is projected to be weakening again.