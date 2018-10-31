FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 9:16 AM / in 25 minutes

Hurricane Oscar to weaken into cyclone by Wednesday night: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Oscar is expected to weaken into a powerful extratropical - or mid-latitude - cyclone by Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory.

The system is located about 660 miles (1,060 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the NHC said.

“Although gradual weakening is expected during the next several days, Oscar is expected to remain a powerful post-tropical cyclone... into the weekend,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

