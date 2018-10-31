FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 8:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oscar becomes post-tropical cyclone northeast of Bermuda: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oscar became a hurricane-force post-tropical Atlantic cyclone on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Oscar was located about 975 miles (1,570 km) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the Miami-based agency said.

Oscar is expected to remain a powerful post-tropical cyclone over the north-central and northeastern Atlantic ocean into the weekend, the NHC said.

Reporting by Arijit Bose in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

