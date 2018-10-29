FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 3:09 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Atlantic Hurricane Oscar moving westward: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Oscar, located in the central Atlantic, is moving westward with little change in strength, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

Oscar, the eighth hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic storm season, is located about 645 miles (1,035 km) northeast of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the NHC said.

“A continued westward motion with a decrease in forward speed are expected overnight, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest early Monday and a northwestward motion on Monday afternoon,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
