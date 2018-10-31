Hurricane Oscar accelerating over Central Atlantic: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Oscar is accelerating over the Central Atlantic and is expected to produce high surf along the beaches of Bermuda through Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Oscar is about 560 miles (900 km) east of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 kph), it said.

“Some slight weakening is forecast during the next several days, but Oscar is expected to become a powerful post-tropical low over the north-central Atlantic Ocean by late Wednesday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.