Tropical Storm Rina forms east of Bermuda

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Rina formed about 890 miles (1,430 km) east of Bermuda but is not expected to pose any danger to the U.S. mainland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next day or so for Rina, which is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Forecast models see it veering northeast long before reaching Bermuda or any other land.