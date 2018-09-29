FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2018 / 9:01 AM / in 41 minutes

Hurricane Rosa weakening, expected to become tropical storm - U.S. NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hurricane Rosa, headed for Baja California, was rapidly weakening in the Pacific Ocean and was forecast to further wane in the coming days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

Rosa, with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 kph), was a Category 2 storm, coming down a notch on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

It was about 840 miles (1,335 km) southwest of San Felipe and was expected to reach Baja California on Monday as a tropical storm, as additional weakening was in the forecast during the next three days, the Miami-based center said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Mark Potter

