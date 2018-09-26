Hurricane forms off Mexico's Baja Peninsula: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Rosa has formed in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 478 miles (770 km)) from the Baja California Peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Wednesday.

With maximum sustained winds increasing to nearly 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts, the Category 1 hurricane was moving west-northwest, with a turn to the northwest by Saturday morning, according to the Miami-based center.

Rosa is expected to generate swells affecting portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico and the southern Baja California Peninsula later this week and over the weekend, the center forecast, adding that the swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The hurricane will cause very strong to intense storms on the Mexican Pacific coast, affecting the states of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, the Mexican meteorological service said.