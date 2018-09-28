Rosa intensifies in Pacific Ocean into Category 3 hurricane

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Hurricane Rosa intensified in the Pacific Ocean into a major storm, with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour (205 kph) and additional strengthening expected overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Rosa, a Category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, was about 570 miles (917 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving toward the west at almost 10 mph (16 kph).

“Additional strengthening is expected tonight. Fluctuations in strength are possible Friday and Friday night, with wea.kening expected on Saturday and Sunday,” the NHC said in its advisory.

Swells generated by Rosa are forecast to affect parts of the coasts of southwestern Mexico, the southern Baja California Peninsula, and southern California late this week and over the weekend.

“These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” according to the Miami-based center.