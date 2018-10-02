Tropical Rosa approaches Mexico's Baja California peninsula: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Rosa was approaching the coast of Mexico’s Baja California on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and possible debris flows and landslides to parts of the area and the southwestern United States, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was about 120 miles (190 km) south-southwest of San Felipe, Mexico. It was packing maximum sustained winds 35 mph (55 kmh) but was expected to weaken and become a remnant on Tuesday, the center said.

Between 3 to 6 inches (8-15 cm) of rain was expected to fall across Baja California and northwestern Sonora, and up to 10 inches in isolated areas by Wednesday morning, the NHC said.

Rosa’s remnants are then expected to move across the desert Southwest, where up to 6 inches of rain is forecast, the center said.

Flash flooding, debris flows and landslides are possible in mountainous terrain while surf and rip currents may hit the coast, the NHC said.