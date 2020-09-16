Chevron begins restoring production on Blind Faith, Petronius platforms: company

FILE PHOTO: An entrance sign at the Chevron refinery, located near the Houston Ship Channel, is seen in Pasadena, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp began restoring production and returning workers to the Blind Faith and Petronius production platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday following the passage of Hurricane Sally, the company said in a statement posted on-line.

“In the Gulf of Mexico, Chevron has begun to redeploy personnel and restore production at our Blind Faith and Petronius platforms that were shut-in for Hurricane Sally,” Chevron said. “Production at our other Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico facilities remains at normal levels.”