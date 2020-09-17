Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy & Environment

Energy firms shut 31% of U.S. Gulf offshore crude oil production: regulator

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - About 31%, or 567,770 barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico remained shut by energy firms on Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

More than 24%, or 670 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), remained shut in the Gulf of Mexico one day after Hurricane Sally moved onshore, the U.S. regulator said.

