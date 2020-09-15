Hurricane Sally cuts 27% of U.S. Gulf offshore oil production: regulator

HOUSTON (Reuters) - About 27%, or 497,072 barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production from the northern Gulf of Mexico was shut by Tuesday because of Hurricane Sally, the U.S. government regulator said.

Also, 28%, or 760 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of natural gas output form the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico was shut as of Tuesday, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.