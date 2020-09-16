Hurricane Sally keeps 27.5% of U.S. Gulf oil production shut: regulator

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Hurricane Sally’s slow progress across the Gulf of Mexico kept 27.5%, or 508,366 barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production shut on Wednesday, said the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

Sally also cut 30%, or 805 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of offshore natural gas production from the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, BSEE said.