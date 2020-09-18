Shut U.S. Gulf offshore oil production falls to 21%: regulator

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy firms reopened more offshore crude oil production by Friday in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico as shut output fell to 21%, or 396,554 barrels-per-day (bpd), the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.

Shut offshore natural gas output from the Gulf also fell to 16%, or 435 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), BSEE said. Production in Gulf was shut because of the threat from Hurricane Sally.

On Thursday, BSEE reported that 31%, or 567,770 bpd of crude production remained shut one day after Sally made landfall in southeast Alabama.

Shut natural gas production on Thursday was 24.73%, or 670 mmcfd.

As of Friday, energy firms reported 37 platforms, or 5.75% of the total, remained shut on Friday. On Thursday, 70 platforms or nearly 11% were shut.