Chevron evacuating U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as storm approaches

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp. CVX.N on Saturday said it had started evacuating two offshore oil platforms and was preparing to halt output as a potential hurricane began to march up the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The company has begun evacuating all staff from its Blind Faith and Petronius platforms and initiated shut-in procedures, a spokeswoman said in a statement. Production at its other offshore platforms was unaffected, she said.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Daniel Wallis

