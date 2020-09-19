Offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output continues to rebuild

FILE PHOTO: Flooding due to Hurricane Sally is seen in Pensacola, Florida, U.S. September 16, 2020. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA Today Network via REUTERS.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production continued to return to normal levels on Saturday, days after Hurricane Sally forced the evacuations of some 150 platforms and drilling rigs.

There were 323,000 barrels of oil and 339 million cubic feet of natural gas output shut by offshore producers in the U.S. Gulf on Saturday, with 24 platforms awaiting the return of work crews, the Department of Interior said.

The shut ins were down from more than 500,000 barrels of oil and 800 million cubic feet of gas on Wednesday, the day Hurricane Sally struck the Alabama coast. In all, 149 production platforms and three drilling rigs evacuated ahead of the storm.