Hurricane Sally shuts 21% of U.S. Gulf offshore oil production: U.S. regulator

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Hurricane Sally forced energy firms to shut 21.4%, or 395,790 barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production in the northern Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. government said on Monday.

Also, 25.3%, or 685 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of natural gas output from the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico was shut by Monday, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.

About 23%, or 147, production platforms have been evacuated because of the storm, BSEE said.