FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Sunday said production is being curtailed at its Olympus oil and natural gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico to prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Sally.

Earlier in the day the company had started securing offshore drilling operations in the northern Gulf of Mexico in the path of the storm.