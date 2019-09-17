Tropical Depression Eleven forms near Texas coast - U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Eleven has formed near the Texas coast and is expected to produce heavy rainfall and flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The depression is located about 15 miles (25 km) south-southwest of Freeport, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC said in its latest advisory.

“The center of the depression will move inland over the Upper Texas coast later today, and move farther inland Tuesday night and Wednesday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.