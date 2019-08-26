Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic

(Reuters) - A low-pressure system strengthened into Tropical Depression Six, midway between Bermuda and the United States, the National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The depression was located 295 miles (480 km) south east of cape Hatteras, North Carolina and was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Monday night or Tuesday, it added.