Tropical Depression Three forms over Bahamas, no major strengthening seen - NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Three has formed over the Bahamas, but no significant strengthening is expected, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Monday.

The tropical depression is located about 120 miles (195 km) southeast of West Palm Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 kph), the NHC said.

“No significant increase in strength is anticipated, and the depression is forecast to dissipate by Wednesday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.