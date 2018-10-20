Tropical Storm Vicente heads toward Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Vicente formed off southern Mexico on Saturday, churning toward the country’s west coast but was only expected to strengthen slightly over the next couple days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a statement.

The storm was about 125 miles (201 km) southeast of the port of Salina Cruz, where a major refinery owned by national oil company Pemex is located, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 km/h).

Vicente was moving at about 9 miles per hour (14 km/hr) toward the west and expected to turn northwest early next week toward Mexico’s Pacific coast states of Guerrero and Michoacan.

“Some slight strengthening is possible today and Sunday,” the hurricane center said.