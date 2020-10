FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron (CVX) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp said on Thursday it began redeploying personnel and restoring production at its Gulf of Mexico platforms that were shut due to Hurricane Zeta.

“At our other onshore facilities, we continue to operate and are conducting post-storm assessments,” the company added.

Zeta, now a post-Tropical cyclone, is in Northeast and about to move off to the Atlantic.