FILE PHOTO: A Chevron gas station sign is pictured at one of their retain gas stations in Cardiff, California October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Chevron Corp CVX.N said on Sunday it has begun evacuating all non-essential personnel from its Gulf of Mexico facilities ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta.

Tropical Storm Zeta is getting stronger and likely to become a hurricane by the time it is near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.