FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Equinor ASA EQNR.OL is shutting production on the Titan platform in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta, a company spokesman said.

“Equinor has decided to shut in production at our Titan facility and we will be evacuating staff from the platform today in advance of hurricane Zeta,” said spokesman Erik Haaland.