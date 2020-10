FILE PHOTO: A tonne of nickel powder made by BHP Group sits in a warehouse at its Nickel West division, south of Perth, Australia August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

HOUSTON (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX is evacuating non-essential workers from the Shenzi and Neptune offshore production platforms in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

“BHP is in the process of evacuating non-essential personnel from Shenzi and Neptune,” said spokeswoman Judy Dane.