Occidental U.S. Gulf operations takes steps to protect environment, staff: company

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp is implementing procedures at offshore operations in Tropical Storm Zeta’s forecast path across the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico to protect the environment and staff, the company said on Monday.

“All of our facilities have plans to prepare for weather-related events and those in the storm’s potential path are implementing those procedures, which are designed to safeguard the environment and protect the safety and health of our personnel and the communities where we operate,” the company said in a statement posted on-line.