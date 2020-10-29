Energy companies keep 85% U.S. gulf offshore crude oil production shut: regulator

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy companies kept 85% of offshore crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico shut on Thursday, a day after Hurricane Zeta made landfall, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.

As of midday Thursday, 1,569,517 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production are shut. Also, 58% of natural gas output, or 1.6 billion cubic feet per day, is turned off, BSEE said.