Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy & Environment

Less than a third of U.S. Gulf offshore crude oil output shut after Zeta: regulator

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Less than a third of offshore crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico remained shut on Monday, five days after Hurricane Zeta made landfall, said the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

A total of 518,441 barrels per day (bpd), or 28% of crude oil production are shut, as of midday Monday. Also, 16% of natural gas output, or 431.48 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), is offline, BSEE said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up