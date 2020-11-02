Less than a third of U.S. Gulf offshore crude oil output shut after Zeta: regulator

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Less than a third of offshore crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico remained shut on Monday, five days after Hurricane Zeta made landfall, said the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

A total of 518,441 barrels per day (bpd), or 28% of crude oil production are shut, as of midday Monday. Also, 16% of natural gas output, or 431.48 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), is offline, BSEE said.