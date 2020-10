A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Hanna, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane, in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana, U.S., October 27, 2020. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Category 2 Hurricane Zeta is making landfall in southeastern Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, adding the hurricane will make a second landfall along the Mississippi coast this evening.

Zeta is located about 65 miles (100 km) south-southwest of New Orleans, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles (175 km) per hour, the NHC said.