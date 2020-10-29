Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Zeta weakens to a tropical storm: U.S. NHC

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - Zeta has weakened to a tropical storm over central Alabama and additional weakening is expected on Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The system is located about 25 miles (40 km) south-southeast of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the NHC said.

The hurricane and storm surge warnings have been discontinued for the Mississippi coast and Florida Panhandle.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

