Storm Zeta shuts 16% U.S. Gulf offshore crude oil production: regulator

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Zeta, forecast to cross offshore oil and natural gas production areas in the northern Gulf of Mexico this week, has forced the closure of 16% of crude oil production, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Monday.

Shut crude oil production reached 293,656 barrels per day (bpd) by midday Monday. Energy companies also turned off 6% of natural gas output, or 162.57 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in preparation for the storm, BSEE said.