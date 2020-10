FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at a Shell facility near the Houston Ship Channel in Galena Park, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L is preparing on Monday to begin evacuating non-essential workers from platforms in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta, a company spokeswoman said.

“We will start reducing non-essential personnel,” spokeswoman Cynthia Bobski said.