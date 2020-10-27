Shell shuts production at Stones asset in Gulf of Mexico

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Tuesday said it has shut production and begun evacuating non-essential workers from its Stones asset in Gulf of Mexico as a precautionary measure due to Tropical Storm Zeta.

“We have safely paused some of our drilling operations and currently have no other impacts to our production across the Gulf of Mexico,” the company said on its website.

So far producers have shut 16%, or 294,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil output due to Zeta, which was a hurricane on Monday but weakened to a tropical storm early on Tuesday as per the U.S. National Hurricane Center.