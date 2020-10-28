NHC says category 2 Hurricane Zeta to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana

(Reuters) - Zeta has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and is forecast to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.
The hurricane is located about 155 miles (255 km) south-southwest of New Orleans, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles (155 km) per hour.
Reporting by Sumita Layek and Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.