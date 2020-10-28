NHC says category 2 Hurricane Zeta to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana

A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Hanna, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane, in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the coast of Louisiana, U.S., October 27, 2020. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Zeta has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and is forecast to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane is located about 155 miles (255 km) south-southwest of New Orleans, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles (155 km) per hour.