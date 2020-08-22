Energy firms shut 13% Gulf of Mexico oil production due to twin storm threat, U.S. says

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy firms shut 13%, or 240,785 barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production in the northern Gulf of Mexico because of the threat from tropical storms Laura and Marco, the U.S. government said on Saturday.

Also, 4.39%, or 119 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of natural gas output form the U.S.-regulated area of the Gulf of Mexico was shut by Saturday, the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said.