Straumann CEO more cautious about global economy

ZURICH (Reuters) - Straumann Chief Executive Marco Gadola said the dental implant maker’s sales guidance for 2019 reflected increased caution about the global economic development amid risks like Brexit.

The Swiss company on Tuesday said it expects organic sales to increase in the low-teen percentage range, down from 19 percent it achieved in 2018.

“2018 was an exceptional year, our guidance for 2019 is in line with organic growth over the last four years,” Gadola told Reuters in an interview.

“We are a bit more careful about the overall economic environment,” he added, citing risks connected to Brexit and the trade war between China and the United States as possible reasons for a slowdown.