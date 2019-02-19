Straumann cautious after fastest sales growth in 13 years

ZURICH (Reuters) - Political and economic risks are making Straumann more cautious about prospects for 2019, the dental implant maker said on Tuesday, after reporting its fastest sales growth for 13 years.

The Swiss company expects organic sales - excluding acquisitions, divestments and currency moves - to increase by a low-teens percentage, down from 19 percent in 2018.

Chief Executive Marco Gadola said the reduction reflected his caution about the global economy due to factors including the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and uncertainty over Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“I wouldn’t say it is a slowdown, we are still going to grow at a double-digit rate,” Gadola told Reuters in an interview.

“We are a bit more careful about the overall economic situation,” he added. “2018 was an exceptional year, our guidance for 2019 is in line with organic growth over the last four years.”

Gadola, who steps down next year, also left the door open to possible increases in guidance after Straumann lifted its projections twice during 2018.

The company said it still expected strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, and emerging markets such as Turkey and Russia.

It is also rolling out its premium fully-tapered BLX dental implant this year in a market where Straumann is not present and where up to two million units per year are sold. Each implant costs around $490 each.

Analysts said Straumann was usually cautious about its prospects, and its shares rose about 4 percent in early trading.

“We are confident that Straumann can grow at double-digit organic rate at least for the next five years and 2019/20 should show similar rates as 2018,” said Daniel Buchta at Bank Vontobel, noting growth had accelerated in the fourth quarter despite tough comparisons.

Basel-based Straumann reported 2018 net profit of 277.8 million Swiss francs ($276.4 million), matching analysts’ average estimate in an Infront Data poll.

Revenue rose 23 percent to 1.36 billion francs, the fastest rate since 2005.

Straumann said it should increase its operating profit (EBIT) margin from the 25.1 percent rate for 2018.

Gadola and the executive board earned less in 2018 than a year earlier after agreeing to give up long-term bonuses in 2015 as Straumann cut costs to battle a steep rise in the franc.

Had the grants vested in 2018, they would have received a collective bonus of 12 million francs.

“It was absolutely the right thing to do,” said Gadola.

