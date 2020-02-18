Straumann says coronavirus likely to dent Asian sales

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on a box of equipment by dental healthcare company Straumann in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Straumann Holding (STMN.S) thinks the coronavirus outbreak could reduce its Asia-Pacific sales by more than a third at the start of 2020, the Swiss dental implant maker said on Tuesday as it reported full-year results.

“Looking ahead, the impact of the coronavirus on sales is difficult to quantify,” the Basel-based company said as it beat analyst forecasts with a 17% increase in 2019 sales.

“Based on current estimates, it could reduce 2020 first-quarter revenue by 30 million Swiss francs ($30.6 million) or more.”

This would mean a 37% downturn from the fourth quarter of 2019 in the Asia-Pacific region, where Straumann reported sales of 81.1 million francs.

China is an important market for the company, posting sales of 166 million francs in 2019 — 12% of Straumann’s total.

Chief Executive Guillaume Daniellot said it was too early to say if the Straumann’s revenues would be affected if the situation in China worsened.

“We quantify the impact as being 30 million francs for the first quarter, but we don’t have enough visibility for the full year,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, but at the moment it is too early to say what the full effect will be.”