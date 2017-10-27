FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Subaru says improper inspections conducted for over 30 years
Sections
Featured
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Health
U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
Technology
Cloud computing drives massive growth for big U.S. tech firms
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 26, 2017 / 11:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Subaru says improper inspections conducted for over 30 years

Naomi Tajitsu, Maki Shiraki

3 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp (7270.T) said on Friday it had failed to follow proper inspection procedures for vehicles destined for the domestic market for more than 30 years, adding to a list of compliance problems at Japanese companies.

Subaru Corp's President and CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga attends a news conference at the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The automaker said it had allowed uncertified technicians to conduct final inspections of new vehicles at its main Gunma factory complex, north of Tokyo, which violates requirements set by Japan’s transport ministry.

As a result it is considering recalling around 255,000 vehicles produced at the complex, the maker of the Legacy and Forester said.

Subaru said it would report details of an internal investigation to the transport ministry on Monday.

“The final inspection process is very important and we acknowledge that we did not meet requirements,” Chief Executive Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told a news conference.

“We used the same process for more than 30 years without realizing that it did not meet ministry requirements.”

Subaru Corp's President and CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga (L) attends a news conference at the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The revelation follows a similar issue at Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) while Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) has been grappling with a data fabrication scandal, tarnishing Japan Inc’s reputation for strict quality control.

Japan’s transport ministry instructed domestic automakers to conduct internal investigations after Nissan late last month revealed violations on inspections governing vehicles sold in Japan at its domestic factories.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Nissan has recalled 1.2 million vehicles, including all passenger cars it produced for sale in Japan over the past three years, and suspended production of cars for the domestic market at its Japanese plants.

The ministry had set an end-October deadline for submitting the results.

Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Honda Motor Co (7267.T) have reported to the ministry that they found no issues with their respective inspections, the two companies said on Friday.

Shares of Subaru closed down 2.6 percent on Friday after falling more than 3 percent following media reports of the improper inspections. The broader market rose 1.2 percent .N225.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.