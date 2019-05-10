Subaru releases earnings early after snafu, last FY operating profit halves

FILE PHOTO: The 2020 Subaru Outback is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York City, New York, U.S, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp released its earnings results hours ahead of schedule on Friday, showing profit halved last year, after the Japanese automaker inadvertently uploaded its financials on its website earlier than planned.

Japan’s seventh-biggest automaker said it withdrew the material, but not before it was disseminated on social media. Shares in the company dropped more than 2 percent after the snafu.

It then officially released the figures, at 10:25 a.m. (0125 GMT) instead of the scheduled 1:00 p.m.

“We deeply apologize for the trouble this has caused,” Subaru said in an emailed statement.

The results showed operating profit fell 48.5 percent to 195.53 billion yen ($1.78 billion) in the year ended in March.

The maker of Legacy sedans and Forester sport-utility vehicle crossovers has suffered a string of setbacks of late, including costs related to production delays after the discovery of a defective steering component stopped output at its sole assembly plant in Japan for two weeks earlier this year.

It has also been facing mounting costs related to vehicle recalls in Japan after it admitted to cheating on domestic quality inspections, while slowing sales in the United States - its biggest market - have also stung its bottom line.

For the year through March 2020, Subaru expects operating profit to rise to 260 billion yen under international accounting standards it is adopting from this year.