At least seven officials killed in Sudan helicopter crash: news agency

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - At least seven local government officials were killed in a helicopter crash in Sudan’s eastern al-Qadarif state on Sunday, state news agency SUNA reported.

The state’s governor and three security officials were among the dead. A number of people were also injured in the incident, SUNA said. The officials had been carrying out a security tour of the province.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

State TV earlier reported that a plane, not a helicopter, had crashed.

Al-Qadarif state is known for its farmland and agricultural projects.

