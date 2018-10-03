FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 3:39 PM / in 6 minutes

Sudan's main airport shut after military planes collide

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Khartoum airport was closed on Wednesday after an accident involving two military aircraft and international flights were being diverted to Port Sudan airport, a civil aviation department spokesman said.

A military spokesman said two military transport planes collided while landing at Khartoum airport after training flights on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft, one Antonov 26 and another Antonov 32, suffered severe damage but there were no casualties, he said.

Aviation department spokesman Abdel-Hafez Abdel-Rahim said the closure of the airport was precautionary in line with international regulations and the airport was expected to re-open soon.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

