October 3, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Two military planes collide at Sudan's main airport, no casualties reported

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Two Sudanese military planes collided while landing at Khartoum international airport on Wednesday, forcing it to close for several hours, an airport spokesman said.

The scene after two planes collided is seen at Khartoum Airport, Sudan October 3, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. GAMIL BANNA/via REUTERS

The transport planes were returning from training flights in the morning when the collision occurred, a military spokesman said.

The planes, one an Antonov 26 and the other an Antonov 32, suffered severe damage but there were no casualties, the spokesman said.

Civil aviation spokesman Abdel-Hafez Abdel-Rahim said that during the closure international flights were diverted to Port Sudan airport. It later reopened.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

