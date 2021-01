Sudan's cabinet approves 2021 budget

Customers queue to buy bread at a bakery in Khartoum, Sudan February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s cabinet has approved the country’s budget for 2021, state news agency SUNA said on Thursday, adding that final approval must be given by a joint meeting of the cabinet and the transitional sovereign council.

The government will continue to subsidize wheat, medicine, cooking gas, and electricity under the new budget, a government source told Reuters