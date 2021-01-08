Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Banks

Sudan's cabinet approves 2021 budget

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers queue to buy bread at a bakery in Khartoum, Sudan February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s cabinet has approved the country’s budget for 2021, state news agency SUNA said on Thursday, adding that final approval must be given by a joint meeting of the cabinet and the transitional sovereign council.

The government will continue to subsidize wheat, medicine, cooking gas, and electricity under the new budget, a government source told Reuters

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Omar Fahmy, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up